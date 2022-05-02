VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A registered sex offender from Mississippi ended up behind bars Sunday after Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies say he drove to Vidalia to meet who he thought was a child — but were actually law enforcement officers.

Walter Smith

Walter Smith, 49, contacted someone who he believed to be a child online, in an attempt to meet for sexual activities. He also allegedly sent sexually explicit images to the juvenile along with messages of an illegal sexual nature. On Sunday, May 1, he drove nearly an hour from Mississippi to Vidalia. Detectives conducted a traffic stop on Smith’s vehicle and he was placed under arrest. He faces charges of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juvneiles.

Smith was previously convicted in 2009 in Mississippi on a charge of “touching a child for lustful purposes,” according to deputies, and is a registered sex offender in Mississippi.