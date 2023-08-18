(KLFY)– A Mississippi man claimed the $1 million Mega Millions match-5 prize at Louisiana Lottery Headquarters in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, Aug. 8, according to the Louisiana Lottery.
Charles Polk of Brookhaven purchased his ticket from Quick Way #5 in Hammond for the Aug. 4 drawing when the jackpot was at $1.35 billion.
Polk’s ticket was the 15th Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million or more sold in Louisiana since the Lottery joined the game in 2011.
The Mega Millions jackpot continued to roll, reaching $1.58 billion and was won on Aug. 8 by a ticket in Florida, making it the largest Mega Millions jackpot in the history of the game, according to the Louisiana Lottery.
Quick Way #5 will receive a selling bonus of $10,000 or 1% of the prize for selling the big winning ticket.