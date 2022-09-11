Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Mississippi man was arrested in Lincoln Parish and charged with first-degree rape.

Ramon Stevenson, 23, of Jackson, Miss. faces charges of first-degree rape, home invasion, and aggravated flight from an officer.

On Friday, Sept. 9, The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a possible sexual assault in progress. Once they arrived at the scene, deputies saw a vehicle leaving the residence at a high speed. According to Authorities, several patrol units tried to stop the vehicle, however, Stevenson kept going.

Eventually, Stevenson crashed the vehicle and proceeded to flee on foot. Authorities said that they then began a perimeter search with a K9.

Shortly before midnight, deputies located Stevenson and placed him under arrest.

Stevenson was placed on a $1.3 million bond. The investigation is still ongoing.