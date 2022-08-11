TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen that is believed to be in Lafayette.

Aaliyah Williams, 13, was last seen five days ago wearing a white shirt and khaki pants according to TSPO.

TPSO said that Williams is 5 foot 6 inches tall, about 110 lbs, and has red hair and brown eyes. Williams also has “WAYS” tattooed on her left inner wrist.

TPSO also said that the mother believes that Williams is in Lafayette, La. with her sister Nakeisha Williams, who might be driving a 2010 White Hyundai Elantra with a La. plate – 507DHY. Willaims has also been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a runaway and possibly suicidal.

With any information on the whereabouts of Aaliyah Williams, please contact TPSO at (985) 876-2500 or dial 911.