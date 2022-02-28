COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – The Covington Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 2-year-old girl.

The last time anyone saw Annalynne Blake Hensarling was on Friday, February 18.

The missing 2-year-old girl was last seen wearing a maroon dress and maroon hat.

According to the Covington Police Department, “DCFS workers reported to Covington PD that two-year-old, Annalynne Blake Hensarling was last seen with her grandmother, Tracey Dorvin, 55, on February 18, 2022, while at a meeting with DCFS personnel at the Covington office.

Image courtesy of Covington Police Department (Tracey Dorvin)

DCFS personnel repeatedly tried to locate Annalynne and Tracey Dorvin but were unsuccessful.

A judge was contacted and DCFS was able to get a wellness visit order.

“After securing the order, DCFS workers still could not make contact with Tracey Dorvin or the biological mother, Nijah Hensarling, 23,” according to the Covington Police Department.

Image courtesy of Covington Police Department (Nijah Hensarling)

With Tracey and Nijah nowhere to be found, “DCFS believes Annalynne may be in danger,” according to the Covington Police Department.

The Covington Police Department provided this information about Annalynne Blake Hensarling:

Height: 33”

Weight: 26.2 pounds

Brown eyes

Blonde hair

If you have seen Annalynne Blake Hensarling or know where she is located, please call the Covington Police Department at 985-892-8500.