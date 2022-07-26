UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 14-year-old Madelynn Rose Cureington who was last seen walking near Highway 15 and Pleasant Hill Road. She was wearing a white and blue hoodie, black shorts, and black and orange shoes.

Cureington is described as a white female, standing five feet and eight inches, weighing 123 pounds. She was last seen carrying a purple backpack.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Cureington, contact the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-368-3124.