UPDATE: Missing person from Morgan city found safe

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) – UPDATE, 9:30 p.m.: Mr. Johnson has been found safe.

ORIGINAL, 8:53 p.m.: The Morgan City Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man who was last seen by his family on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Quincy James Johnson, 27, is described as a black male, approximately 5’08” tall and weighing 160 lbs.

If you or anyone you know has any information that could help find Johnson, you are asked to contact the Morgan City Police Department at (985) 380-4605 or your local law enforcement agency.