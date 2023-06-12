UPDATE:

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Demietriek Scott, a New Orleans chef, has been located after being reported missing earlier Monday morning.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A New Orleans chef and food truck founder was reported missing after not being seen for two weeks.

New Orleans police said Demietriek Scott, 47, was reported missing on Saturday, June 10.

The person who reported him missing said they haven’t seen or spoken to him in two weeks.

According to Scott’s website, he is the chef and founder of Chef Scott Creole BBQ food truck.

New Orleans police said he is five feet and nine inches tall, 250 pounds with brown eyes and short brown hair.

Anyone with information about his location can call NOPD Fifth District detectives at (504)-658-6050.

