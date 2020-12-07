MISSING: Law enforcement in Louisiana looking for 71-year-old woman with dementia

DESTRAHAN, La. (BRPROUD) – 71-year-old Anna Mae Chauvin has been missing since Saturday night.

According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, “Chauvin was possibly seen at the Shell Station located on River Road by Carolyn Drive in Destrehan, LA on December 5th, 2020, shortly after 10:00 p.m.”

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office provided these details for the public to be on the lookout for:

Last seen wearing a red colored Coca Cola shirt and grey sweatpants

Stands 5’4” tall and weighs around 120 lbs.

Authorities think that the missing 71-year-old woman is “traveling on foot.”

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is assisting the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office in this missing person case.

If you see Anna Mae Chauvin anywhere, please call 911.