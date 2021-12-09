MISSING: LA State Police issue a Silver Alert to find elderly man in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (KLFY) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for an elderly man who was last seen on December 9, between midnight and 4:30 a.m., on Belle Isle Drive in Denham Springs.

According to Louisiana State Police, Donald Francis Slater, Sr., 93, approximately 5’09” and weighing 170 lbs., left in the middle of the night. He was last seen travelling in a silver 2019 Honda CR-V, with the Louisiana license plate 687EUJ. Slater was wearing khaki pants and a khaki button-up sweater. Slater suffers from dementia and cataracts and is prohibited from night driving.

If you or anyone you know has any information that could help find Slater, please contact Detective Bien Leblanc with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-933-9572 or call 911.