BATON ROUGE, La. Officials with the Baton Rouge police department say an arrest has been made in the disappearance of 2-year-old Neveah Allen.

According to WAFB TV, Allen’s stepfather, Phillip Gardner, 30-years-old, has been arrested and charged with unlawful disposal of remains and obstruction of justice.

The child’s body, so far, has not been recovered.

Developing story.