UPDATE:

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana State Police have canceled the Silver Alert for Alan Flattman. He has reportedly been found safe.

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — A Silver Alert was issued for a man who’s missing out of the Covington area, according to the Louisiana State Police (LSP).

Troopers are searching for 76-year-old Alan Flattmann, who has been missing since Sunday, June 4. His family reported that he was last seen leaving his Heather Hallow Drive home sometime before 9:00 p.m.

LSP officials said Flattmann drove away in a Silver Toyota Sienna with a Louisiana license plate reading SQH 744. His family was unsure of where he went.

Flattmann is described as a white man, with gray hair, and brown eyes, standing at about 6’0” tall and weighing about 170 lbs. His family confirmed Falttmann suffers from a medical condition where his judgment may become impaired.

Anyone with information on Flattmann’s location should contact the St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office at 985-898-2338 or call 911. All inquiries concerning this matter should be directed to the St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office.

Latest Stories