NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The 71st annual Miss Universe pageant is in New Orleans this week, and on Monday night a welcome party was held for the delegates from all over the world at Gallier Hall.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell along with other city leaders greeted the Miss Universe contestants while local musicians Amanda Shaw, Big Sam, and Rockin Dopsie performed for the party.

At one part all of the pageant contestants were given umbrellas and they learned how to second line exactly how we do it in New Orleans.

The Miss Universe pageant will take place on Saturday, January 14th at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.