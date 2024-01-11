(KTAL/KMSS) – The United States Geological Survey is reporting a small-magnitude earthquake just a few miles southeast of Shreveport.

According to the USGS, a tremor was measured at 2.8 in the Richter Scale in Hall Summit, La., in Red River Parish, which is less than 40 miles from Shreveport.

The USGS website said that “damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.”

The Red River Sheriff’s Office did confirm that tremors were felt in the area, but they have not received any reports of injuries or damages as a result of the minor earthquake.

