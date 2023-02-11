SHREVEPORT, La. (KLFY) — According to United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown, James Pittman, 41, and Jeffery Southern, 51, were sentenced yesterday to more than a combined 24 years in federal prision,

While investigating methamphetamine trafficking in the Ruston area, DEA officers learned that Pittman and Southern would be traveling to Houston, TX. to obtain meth. The vehicle was under observation as the two traveled. When the men returned to Shreveport, A deputy with Webster parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop after observing the vehicle commit a traffic violation.

Once pulled over, Pittman admitted to having a warrant in Webster parish. When Pittman stepped out of the vehicle, Southern got in the driver’s seat and fled the scene. A back-up officer chased the vehicle and shot out the back tire to take Southern into custody.

A search of the vehicle revealed a bag with 4.5 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia. Southern also threw a bag from the car when he fled. This bag contained 1,460.7 grams of pre methamphetamine.

Both men pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Pittman was sentenced to 12 years and 9 months in prison. Southern was sentenced to 12 years and 5 months. Both will also be under supervised release for 5 years after their release from federal prison.