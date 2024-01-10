LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana airport made the TSA top 10 list for biggest catches in 2023.

Back in October, TSA at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans airport, found a pound of methamphetamine inside a container of seafood boil. They said it was their #7 “biggest catch” of the year.

TSA posted on X saying “ You could say #7 was a spicy find, but not quite a well-seasoned plan. This bag of meth was found inside a container of crab boil seasoning powder @flyneworleans airport.”

By the way the suspect was arrested and charged with a federal crime.