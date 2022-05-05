METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A Metairie woman is behind bars after authorities say she repeatedly stole money from the elderly.

The St. John Sheriff’s Office announced that 54-year-old Tammy Davis was arrested on Wednesday, April 27 in connection to two different scams, which included her reportedly pretending to be an Ochsner employee.

According to the SJSO, victims reported an unknown woman dressed in medical scrubs, later revealed to be Davis, would approach them at area grocery stores.

Davis would then reportedly ask the victim if they recognized her from their doctor’s office. Lying to the victim, Davis would then say her car had broken down and she needed money to pay for a wrecker service.

After paying the woman, the victims would then be told that the woman in scrubs would pay them back when she returned to work at Ochsner.

In an investigation that included a review of the stores’ surveillance footage, detectives say they positively identified Davis as the woman involved.

Davis was booked into the St. John Sheriff’s Office on charges that include theft and exploitation of the infirmed (a felony charge). She was later transferred to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The SJSO adds Davis has a history of illegal drug charges as well as bank fraud, theft, and exploitation of the infirmed.