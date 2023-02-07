NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman was arrested in Jefferson Parish after detectives say she reportedly took explicit photos of a child and tried to sell them online.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Chelsea Forbes is accused of taking at least one picture of the child at her home last week. The child’s age was not disclosed.

Forbes then reportedly took to the internet where she tried to sell the content in a public chatroom for $1,500, according to detectives.

We’re told Forbes faces one count of possession of juvenile porn and sexual battery. She’s being held on a $150,000 bond.

Detectives say this is the only confirmed case Forbes is believed to have been involved with, but there could be other victims. The JPSO continues to investigate the incident and is urging anyone with any additional information to contact the sheriff’s office immediately.