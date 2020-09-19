Metairie native could be next Supreme Court Justice

(WWL ) Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals Justice Amy Coney Barrett is on President Donald Trump’s short list to potentially fill the seat formerly held by Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Barrett is a native of Old Metairie and a 1990 graduate of St. Mary’s Dominican High School.

According to the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate, Barrett graduated from Rhodes College in Memphis and received her law degree from Notre Dame University.

She was nominated for the position on the Appellate Court in 2017 by the President.

If nominated and passed by the Senate, she could become the first Louisiana native to sit on the Supreme Court in more than 100 years.