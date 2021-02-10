Metairie man gets 5+ years in $7 million embezzlement case

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS — The United States Attorney based in New Orleans, Peter Strasser, announced a 63-month prison sentence for a man who pleaded guilty in an embezzlement case.

According to Strasser’s office, 61-year-old Deepak “Jack” Jagtiani of Metairie pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud and making false statements on a federal income tax return.

Strasser says that from 2007 through early 2019, Jagtiani worked as the comptroller for a shipping company based in Metairie and paid himself “excessive salaries and benefits” during many of those years. In all, Strasser says Jagtiani collected more than $7,000,000.

Strasser also says that Jagtiani set up a fake catering business to write off bogus losses against a portion of the embezzled money, saving him more than $1.2 million in taxes.

Strasser’s office say that along with the prison sentence, Jagtiani must repay the more than $7 million in embezzled funds and the $1.2 million in unpaid taxes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar