Mercedes-Benz Superdome no more. Nostalgic letters taken down.

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mercedes-Benz Superdome no more. Nostalgic letters taken down.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday morning, crews were seen at the Superdome removing the signage.

Mercedez-Benz has held naming rights under a 10-year agreement that expired this week.

Back in March, a report from The Athletic claimed that Caesars Entertainment Inc. was expected to sign a deal with the Superdome. This would make the largest gaming company in the U.S. the naming rights sponsor for the next 20 years.

The Athletic reports that the deal would be worth an estimated $200 million, producing $10 million annually over the next two decades.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar