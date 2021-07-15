Mercedes-Benz Superdome no more. Nostalgic letters taken down.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday morning, crews were seen at the Superdome removing the signage.

Mercedez-Benz has held naming rights under a 10-year agreement that expired this week.

Back in March, a report from The Athletic claimed that Caesars Entertainment Inc. was expected to sign a deal with the Superdome. This would make the largest gaming company in the U.S. the naming rights sponsor for the next 20 years.

The Athletic reports that the deal would be worth an estimated $200 million, producing $10 million annually over the next two decades.