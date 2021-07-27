Memorial services arrangements announced for deputy killed in I-49N crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Memorial services have been announced for the Caddo Parish deputy who died Friday in a vehicle accident.

Services for Caddo Parish Auxiliary Deputy Lonnie Thacker, 82, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Calvary Baptist Church, 9333 Linwood, Shreveport. A memorial reception will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Moose Lodge of Shreveport, 9113 Industrial Road, Shreveport.

In addition, a memorial has been set up for Thacker is on display at the Caddo Sheriff’s Office South Substation at 9956 Mansfield Road in Shreveport.

Thacker died Friday after his patrol car was hit by an oncoming vehicle on I-49 northbound while he was helping with traffic control at the scene of an earlier accident. He was inside the patrol vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

CPSO authorities load the body of Auxiliary Deputy Lonnie Thacker into the coroner’s van draped in an American flag. (Photo: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)



Louisiana State Police are investigating the fatal crash. The driver of the car that struck Thatcher’s vehicle has been identified as 21-year-old Madison Campbell of Ida.

Campbell was taken to the hospital with what were described as minor injuries.