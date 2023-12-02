AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KLFY)– A Melville man is now dead following a three-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 107 at Louisiana Highway 107/115, according to Louisiana State Police.

Thomas Whittington, 85, died as a result of the crash.

Authorities said Friday morning, around 9 a.m., 34-year-old Tiffany Renz of Jena was in a 2013 Honda CRV southbound on Louisiana Highway 107. Renz side-swiped a 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck that was stopped at the intersection then moved into the northbound lane and hit a northbound 2007 Honda CRV, which was the vehicle Whittington was a passenger in.

Whittington, the driver of the 2007 Honda CRV and an additional passenger in that vehicle sustained minor injuries and were brought to the hospital. Authorities were later notified that Whittington had died.

Renz sustained minor injuries as well and was hospitalized. The driver of the Chevrolet had no injuries, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation, and toxicology samples were obtained.

