Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on August 01, 2023 in San Anselmo, California. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $1.55 billion after no picked the correct numbers in Friday nights drawing.

The winning numbers drawn were: 11, 30, 45, 52, 56, and the yellow ball: 20.

One Louisiana ticket picked 5 of the correct numbers and won $1 million dollars. That ticket was sold at the Quick Way at 14633 W. University Ave. in Hammond according to the Louisiana Lottery.

There were six other $1 million prize winners in Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. A Michigan and Tennessee winners won $2 million after adding the Megaplier for $1 more, according to the Mega Millions website.

The jackpot has been brewing since April 18 when a $20 million prize was won by a ticket sold in Syracuse, New York, just four days after a $483 million Mega Millions jackpot was hit by a ticket sold in Queens.