Mayor-President will Extend Mask Mandate in East Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE (WVLA) — Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Tuesday that she will extend her executive order requiring masks for customers to enter all businesses in East Baton Rouge Parish.

In a release, the mayor’s office says the parish’s positivity rate for COVID-19 has dropped since Broome’s order was put in place.

“We have seen positive results since my executive order went into effect at the beginning of July, however, we still have a long way to go to protect our economy and residents,” said Mayor Broome. “Our positivity rate of those people taking COVID-19 tests has dropped since the order went into effect, but hospitalizations and new cases have risen in general.”

The release goes on to add that the rise in total cases is likely due to federal surge testing in Baton Rouge, stating that nearly 45,000 people have been tested in the area since early July.