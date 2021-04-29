Mayor Cantrell, ‘New Orleans mask mandate will remain in place’

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday morning, New Orleans Mayor, Latoya Cantrell, announced the city-wide mask mandate will remain in place.

The Mayor’s announcement came two days after Governor Edwards lifted the state-wide mask mandate.

Mayor Cantrell explained the mandate will remain in effect because although the city has seen improvements in the COVID-19 situation, the city is not the safest it can be, yet.

“We are not where we need to be. 75% will establish herd immunity in our community. And so with that, we will continue to move forward with vaccinating all of our residents.”

In a show of good faith, Mayor Cantrell and Dr. Avegno announced loosened restrictions on gathering sizes.

Indoor events can now have 250 patrons, and outdoor gatherings may have 500 patrons, with social distancing and masking.

Additionally, beginning on Friday, most businesses will be allowed to open at 100% capacity, with social distancing and masking.

Gyms and stadium guidelines will not be changing, as they pose a higher risk of transmission.