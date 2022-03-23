NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Shortly after a severe storm spawned a devastating tornado that hit portions of her city, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued the following statement on Tuesday night’s severe weather:

A tornado touched down this evening in the Lower Ninth Ward and New Orleans East communities shortly before 8 p.m. CST. The New Orleans Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness has activated the Emergency Operations Center in response to the tornado. As of now there have been no reports of casualties or significant damage to Orleans Parish.

Our partners at Entergy are working to restore power to the 8,000 customers impacted. Residents should avoid all travel that isn’t essential, to provide an opportunity for the professionals to handle this situation.

The Sanitation, Parks and Parkways and Public Works Departments will be on the ground at first light clearing right of ways and assessing damage to the neighborhoods impacted. Debris contractors have also been notified to stand ready to mobilize if needed. I am also in contact with St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis, and the New Orleans Police, Fire and EMS Departments have begun staging in St. Bernard Parish to assist our neighbors with help in any way possible.

“We will provide more details as damages are assessed, and we implore New Orleans residents to remain patient and vigilant and allow both our brave public service teams and the Entergy technicians to do their jobs unimpeded.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell