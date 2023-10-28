AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KLFY)– A Marksville woman has been arrested Friday in connection with the recent bomb/shooting threats that were sent to St. Mary’s Catholic School in Cottonport and the Avoyelles Parish Courthouse.

Authorities said Krystal Smith, 42, of Marksville made the threats through emails and text messages. Smith was attempting to make the threats seem like it was coming from another person, specifically someone who she was mad at.

APSO discovered that these were not real threats but rather a case of revenge and retaliation.

Smith’s charges include:

Terrorizing (nine counts)

Cyberstalking (nine counts)

Obstruction of justice (two counts)

Filing false public records (five counts)

