MARKSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A Marksville police officer has been arrested and charged with malfeasance in office and abuse of office.

Louisiana State Police say they were contacted by the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate a complaint about an alleged sexual assault by Marksville Police Officer Dana Adams who allegedly committed a prohibited sexual act while acting in an official police capacity.

Following the investigation, police say they got an arrest warrant and charged Adams.

He was booked into the Avoyelles Parish jail.

State Police say they will serve as the lead investigative agency as the investigation is on-going.