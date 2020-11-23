Marksville man killed in three-vehicle crash

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY) A three-vehicle crash in Calcasieu Parish claimed the life of 31-year-old Raymond Christopher Simmons of Marksville.

According to State Police, it happened around 6:40 a.m. Monday on the I-210 bridge in Lake Charles.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that Simmons was behind the wheel of a vehicle traveling east on I-210 when he struck the left rear of a pickup truck.

After striking the pick-up, police say, Simmons struck the rear of a second vehicle which overturned.

Simmons, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the vehicle and pick-up truck were both properly restrained and not injured, police said.

This crash remains under investigation.