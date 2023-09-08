AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KLFY)– A Marksville juvenile was arrested Friday following an investigation into recent bomb/shooting threats that were made toward Marksville Elementary School staff, according to Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The threats were made on social media platforms with multiple fake accounts on at least three occasions in 2023.

The juvenile was arrested for three counts of terrorizing.

The Marksville Police Department, Louisiana State Police, the LA Attorney General’s Office, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribal Police and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security helped APSO with the investigation.