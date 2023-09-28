LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — Large amounts of drugs were seized Tuesday in a combined law enforcement operation in Lake Charles, authorities said.

Norvell K. Harris, 45, Lake Charles, is charged with 2 counts of possession of Schedule I narcotics with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II narcotics with intent to distribute, illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of drugs, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Tuesday, detectives with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team) executed two search warrants as a result of an ongoing investigation involving distributing illegal narcotics in Calcasieu Parish.

Detectives said Harris was using a storage unit on Sharon Lane in Lake Charles to store bulk narcotics, where they seized approximately 2.5 pounds of compressed cocaine, 30 pounds of marijuana, 1.3 pounds of multi-colored MDMA tablets, 1.5 pounds of heroin, 12 grams of THC chocolate bars, 2,500 milligrams of THC gummies, 1 handgun and drug paraphernalia items.

Detectives also executed a search warrant Harris’s home in Lake Charles, where detectives seized 2 pounds of marijuana, 33 multi-colored MDMA tablets, 1.11 grams of blue MDMA powder, 3 mushroom chocolate bars, 18.48 grams of THC edibles, 3 boxes of ammunition, 1 handgun magazine along with drug paraphernalia items. The total estimated street value of all illegal narcotics seized is approximately $86,000, authorities said.

Harris was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on $315,000 bond.

Harris was previously investigated in 2014 during a joint investigation involving C.A.T. and the Louisiana State Police Narcotics, where he was later convicted in federal court for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, officials said. Harris also has a detainer for the United States Marshal’s Service, as he is on federal probation until 2027.

