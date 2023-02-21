Watch live in the player above!

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — We’re in the heart of Carnival Season and no one does Mardi Gras quite like New Orleans! We hope you’ll join us LIVE on Fat Tuesday for our WGNO Mardi Gras special!

Tune in beginning at 10 a.m. on WGNO.com for updates from across the New Orleans area, including:

Krewes Rex and Zulu rolling through Uptown New Orleans from Napoleon Avenue, New Orleans & Company, and of course, Gallier Hall!

A live look at Bourbon Street from the award-winning Royal Sonesta Hotel

Krewe of Argus in Metairie

Carnival in Covington

And all the Mardi Gras madness in between!

More Mardi Gras content