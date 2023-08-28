GARYVILLE, La. (WGNO) — Officials with Marathon Petroleum announced Monday, Aug. 28, that the fire at the Garyville Refinery has been extinguished.

A statement from the company reads:

“The fire has been extinguished. Our response team continues to monitor and maintain control of the impacted area at our Garyville Refinery.”

Air monitoring remains a priority, according to officials. Test results from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, the Marathon team and a third-party contractor, continue to show no off-site impact in the surrounding area.

Out of an abundance of caution, officials said the refinery is operating at a reduced rate during response efforts. Plans to return to normal operations are in the works.

