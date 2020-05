UNION PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Union Parish Sheriff’s Office has a manhunt underway for escaped work release inmates from Ouachita Correctional Center.

Police say, a vehicle pursuit ensued between UPSO and escaped work release inmates from the Ouachita Correctional Center. Two white Males exited the vehicle and fled on food.

A female suspect was taken into custody.

This is a developing story and more information will be released when we get it.