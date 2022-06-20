ST. TAMMANY (WGNO) – A Mandeville man was arrested after he left his pet dog outside in extreme heat.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a residence in the 1500 block of Jasmine Street at about 3 p.m., on a report of a dog being left out in the 114-degree heat.

When deputies arrived a deceased dog was found still tethered in the yard without water, shade, food or shelter.

The dog’s owner Christopher Jackson, 27, was arrested. He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on a charge of Animal Cruelty. The Tammany Parish Animal Services took custody of the dog’s body.

Sheriff Randy Smith made a statement on the unfortunate event: