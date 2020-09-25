Mandatory evacuation order lifted for portions of Cameron Parish

Premium Getty Images for WFLA use only

CAMERON, La. (KLFY) — Effective at 4 p.m. today, the Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness has officially lifted the Hurricane Laura mandatory evacuation order for three ZIP codes in Cameron Parish.

Hackberry, ZIP Code 70645 — Curfew is still in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Klondike, ZIP Code 70542 — No curfew

Lowry, ZIP Code 70549 — No curfew

All other communities in Cameron Parish remain under a mandatory evacuation order and a curfew from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

For more information, call (337) 775-7048 or (337) 775-5718.