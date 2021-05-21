Mandatory emergency evacuation for Bayou Pigeon, Bayou Sorrel residents

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- An emergency evacuation has been issued for residents in Bayou Sorrel and Bayou Pigeon.

The Iberville Parish Council says all residents should evacuate to:

Carl F. Grant Civic Center Red Cross Shelter at 2470 J Gerald Berret Blvd.

Courtesy of Jennifer Leblanc. This house is on Gracie Lane.

Local resident Jennifer Leblanc sent us a series of videos as she was delivering food and supplies to someone who was stuck on the other side of Bayou Sorrel.

We have a reporter headed to the area and will update this story when more information is provided.