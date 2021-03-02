Mandatory 10-digit dialing coming to Acadiana

(KLFY) Mandatory 10-digit dialing is coming to Acadiana.

What that means is that when you make a phone call, you will need to dial that person’s area code along with the seven-digit phone number to complete a call, even if the call is to your local pharmacy.

What will be the new dialing procedure?

To complete all local calls, you will now need to dial area code + telephone number. This applies to all calls within your area code that are currently dialed with seven digits.

Who will be affected?

Anyone with a telephone number from your area code will need to make this change from 7-digit local dialing to 10-digit local dialing.

When will the change begin?

Beginning April 24, 2021, you should begin dialing 10 digits (area code + telephone number) for all local calls. If you forget and dial just 7 digits, your call will still be completed.

Beginning October 24, 2021, you must dial 10-digits (area code + telephone number) for all local calls. On and after this date, local calls dialed with only 7-digits may not be completed, and a recording will inform you that your call cannot be completed as dialed. You must hang up and dial again using the area code and the 7-digit number.

Beginning July 16, 2022, dialing “988” will route your call to National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline.

Multiple 10-digit dialing coming to multiple states/area codes

What will you need to do?

In addition to changing the way you dial local calls, all services, automatic dialing equipment, or other types of equipment that are programmed to complete calls to 7-digit local numbers will need to be reprogrammed to complete calls to 10-digit numbers. Some examples are life safety systems or medical monitoring devices, PBXs, fax machines, Internet dial-up numbers, fire or burglar alarm and security systems or gates, speed dialers, mobile or other wireless phone contact lists, call forwarding settings, voicemail services and other similar functions. Be sure to check your website, personal and business stationery, advertising materials, personal and business checks, contact information, your personal or pet ID tags, and other such items to ensure the area code is included.

What will remain the same?

• Your telephone number, including current area code, will not change.

• The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the dialing change.

• What is a local call now will remain a local call regardless of the number of digits dialed.

• You will continue to dial 1+ area code + telephone number for all long distance calls.

• You can still dial just three digits to reach 711 (relay services) and 911 (emergency services).

• Any 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, or 811 services available in your community can still be reached by dialing their three-digit codes.

• The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can still be reached by dialing 1-800-273-TALK (8255).