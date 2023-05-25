LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A Lake Charles man was shot and killed in Lake Charles Wednesday evening, authorities said.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies investigated a report of shots fired in the 2400 block of Fourth Avenue in Lake Charles.

CPSO deputies said they heard several shots and saw a white car leaving the scene. Detectives said that the victim, Markell B. Jackson, 18, of Lake Charles had suffered a gunshot wound and had been taken to a local hospital where he later died.

After reviewing surveillance footage in the area, CPSO detectives said they observed several people of interest and issued a warrant for the arrest of Demontoriyuana Charles, 18, this morning.

The warrant charges Charles with second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon. His bond is set at $680,000, authorities said.

Anyone witrh information on Charles’ whereabouts is encouraged to call CPSO at 337-491-3605.