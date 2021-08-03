Man suffering heart attack-like symptoms rescued from “Miss Melissa” commercial fishing vessel in Grand Isle

GRAND ISLE, La. (KLFY) A 50-year-old man suffering symptoms of a heart attack was rescued Tuesday from a 67-foot commercial fishing vessel in the water near Grand Isle.

The unidentified fisherman was transported to a Lafourche Parish hospital for medical care, according to a Coast Guard press release.

He was onboard the “Miss Melissa,” when watchstanders with the Coast Guard received a report that a crewmembers was suffering heart attack-like symptoms.

The RB-M crew was launched and arrived on scene and took the fisherman aboard and to a waiting emergency medical services personnel at the station.

He was then transported to Lady of the Sea Hospital in Lafourche for further medical care.