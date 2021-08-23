Man shot by Louisiana deputy late Sunday night in apparent “suicide by cop” attempt

MATHEWS, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was shot by a deputy in Louisiana a little before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 22.

The shooting took place in Mathews following an attempted traffic stop by the deputy.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, “An eyewitness told investigators the man had made statements earlier in the evening indicating a desire to die in a “suicide by cop” situation.”

The situation unfolded after deputies received a call about a disturbance in Lockport.

LPSO says, “The man was reportedly armed with a rifle and was possibly suicidal.”

Deputies were alerted to look out for a pickup truck.

An unidentified deputy found the truck and tried to conduct a traffic stop.

Not only did the man not stop initially, but when he did stop, the man got out of the truck and ran with a rifle.

A foot chase ensued with the deputy asking the man to stop.

At some point, the man turned around and pointed his rifle at the deputy.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, “The deputy then fired at the suspect, striking him in the arm.”

The man was given first aid by the deputy and then transferred to University Hospital in New Orleans.

Deputies were not hurt in this incident and the investigation remains ongoing.

The Louisiana State Police has been asked to investigate this officer-involved shooting.