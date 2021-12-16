Man sentenced to 15 years after shipping meth from L.A. to La.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — An Alexandria man was sentenced to over 15 years in prison after attempting to ship three packages containing a combined amount of 18 pounds of methamphetamine from Los Angeles to Louisiana, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District.

Derrick Felton, 43, of Alexandria, Louisiana, has been to 188 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges.

In July 2018, Felton was charged in an indictment after agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) investigated suspicious packages that a postal employee detected in November 2017.

The packages had been shipped from Los Angeles, California to an address in the Western District of

Louisiana and one of the packages had a torn bottom.

The postal employee inspected the three packages and found what appeared to be bags of methamphetamine inside.

Law enforcement agents with the FBI were contacted and a drug dog alerted on each of the packages.

A search warrant was then obtained for the packages.

During the execution of the search warrant, agents found inside each package a combined 18 pounds of methamphetamine. Inside the boxes, the methamphetamine was surrounded by cooking pans.

Agents analyzed the cooking pans and found Felton’s fingerprints on two of the pans.

Felton pleaded guilty on August 24, 2021, and acknowledged that he facilitated the delivery of 18 pounds of methamphetamine to Louisiana.

A laboratory analysis of the substance inside the boxes was determined to contain approximately 8 kilograms of a mixture or substance methamphetamine.

The FBI and U.S. Postal Service investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorneys John W. Nickel and Robert C. Abendroth prosecuted the case.