NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana man has been sentenced after stealing cars in multiple states and selling them in Louisiana.

Jonathan Bush, 35, of New Orleans, was sentenced to 60 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release for conspiring to transport and sell stolen vehicles, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana.

Bush will also have a restitution hearing on April 20.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that bush and his co-conspirators stole cars from car dealerships and rental car facilities in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia.

After stealing the cars, Bush and his co-conspirators would retitle the cars under fraudulent Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINS) with the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Once the cars were retitled and cloned with fraudulent VINS, Bush and his co-conspirators would resell the cars to buyers in the New Orleans area, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Spiro G. Latsis and Jon Maestri of the General Crimes Unit are in charge of the prosecution.