LOUISIANA (KLFY) – A man has been sentenced to over eight years in prison after sending child pornography to an undercover agent in Louisiana.

James Martin, 51, of Beckville, Tx. was sentenced to 97 months in prison for the distribution of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Louisiana.

Martin will also serve five years of supervised release, must complete sex offender treatment, register as a sex offender, and pay $248,000 in restitution.

Throughout July and August 2022, Martin used an instant messaging app to distribute files of child pornography to an undercover agent in Louisiana.

Martin distributed the videos and images of minors, knowing that they were under 18. The U.S. Attorney’s Office also said that the child pornography files included a video link to a cloud storage application.

Martin sent the video link to an undercover agent with a password and instructions to download the videos and images. The U.S. Attorney’s Office also said that Martin described a scheme to sell child pornography online to the undercover agent and bragged about his ability to sell child pornography for a profit and use encryption software to avoid law enforcement.

The link contained around 245 videos and 108 images of child pornography, including toddlers, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Martin also had at least 130 videos and 7,250 images of child pornography on various devices.

The FBI, Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, and the Panola County, Texas Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Edward H. Warner.