US Coast Guard (Credit: US Department of Homeland Security)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – A 45-year-old man was medevaced from an offshore drilling platform 7 miles west of Southwest Pass on Saturday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call around 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning that a crewmember aboard an offshore drilling platform was experiencing a medical emergency. The watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist.

The helicopter aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the patient and transported him to University Medical Center in New Orleans. They were last reported in stable condition.