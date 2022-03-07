WASHINGTON PARISH, La (BRPROUD) — Marl Wayne Smith, a pub owner in Washington Parish was shot and killed last week during a robbery. All of the money from the ATM in the pub was taken. David Rester, Jr.,51, of Vidalia was arrested in Harrison County, Mississippi following a high speed chase. Washington Parish was alerted to his arrest and sent an officer to Mississippi to speak with Rester, Jr.

The suspect “admitted to murdering and robbing Marl Wayne Smith on March 3,” according to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office. Further investigation has tied Rester, Jr. to a robbery and sexual assault that took place in Pearl River last month. Rester, Jr. is facing charges in Harrison County, Washington Parish and St. Tammany Parish.

In Washington Parish, Rester, Jr. is going to be charged with First Degree Murder and Armed Robbery.

“We are charging Rester with first degree murder and will be seeking the death penalty upon conviction,” stated Sheriff Randy Seal. “Circumstances of the murder justify the charge of murder in the first degree and Rester has undeniably earned his date with the executioner. His imprisonment and execution will not return Marl Wayne Smith to his family and friends, but will help bring closure to a senseless and unconscionable cold-blooded murder.”