Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of 15-month-old

Louisiana

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) – A Bossier City man is possibly looking at 40 years behind bars in after pleading guilty in the death of a 15-month-old child.

Tristan Deon Williams, 31, was originally charged with first-degree murder in the March 2017 death of Serenity Slone. At the time, he was dating the child’s mother.

Williams was scheduled to go to trial on Monday, September 14. However, he instead pleaded guilty in state district court to a reduced charge of manslaughter.

His sentencing is set for December 4. He faces 10 to 40 years behind bars.

