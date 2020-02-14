Man on the run after leading deputies on high-speed chase on I-49, active search underway

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An active search is underway for a man who led deputies on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle on Interstate-49.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 8:30 a.m. Friday deputies have been looking for a man who ran away from a black Nissan Altima bearing purple heart tags off of I-49 near the Ajax exit.

Earlier this morning NPSO deputies clocked the vehicle south of Natchitoches, speeding 115 miles per hour in a 75 mph speed zone.

The man failed to stop, leading deputies on a 22-mile pursuit where he crashed the vehicle near Ajax then jumped out of the vehicle and ran off.

Deputies have learned the vehicle is stolen out Slidell, La.

A weapon was also in the vehicle at the time of the theft.

The man is described as a black male with medium length dreads wearing a black shirt or coat.

Desoto Parish Sheriff’s deputies and a Louisiana State Police troopers are assisting with the search.

Winn Parish Tracking Team is also responding to the area.

If you see this man, do not approach him, call 911 or contact the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 352-6432.