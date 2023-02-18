VINTON, La. (KLFY) – One man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Calcasieu Parish, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP).

According to LSP, the crash claimed the life of Duane Spearance, 56, of Lake Charles.

LSP said that around 11 a.m. on Feb. 18, authorities were notified of a single-vehicle crash on I-10 about two miles east of LA 108.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Spearance was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer west on I-10 when his vehicle experienced a rear tire failure. LSP said that the Chevrolet then traveled off the roadway before overturning multiple times.

Spearance was not restrained at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle, suffering fatal injuries, LSP said.

A passenger in the Chevrolet was restrained, suffered moderate injuries, and was transported to a local hospital, according to LSP.

This crash remains under investigation.